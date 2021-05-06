“I hope there is a future for F1 in Barcelona”

05/06/2021

Fernando Alonso (Oviedo, 1981) is back in Formula 1 because he believes that it is the competition in the world of motorsport that can offer him the most at this time, when he is about to turn 40. In a joint interview with EFE and other international media in the preview of the Spanish Grand Prix, which is held this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Alonso reflects on his motivations and is convinced of the continuity of the test in the Circuit, which celebrates 31 editions and is pending renewal.

You have returned to Formula 1 and Alpine. What are your feelings?

Answer: I’m at a point in my life where I feel good, confident to ride better than ever. But when you enter a new adventure or a return of this type, you cannot think that you will not encounter difficulties. In Imola I was not totally comfortable, and the problem with F1 is that there is a lot of media and a lot of articles were written during the next two weeks before the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Are you worried?

I don’t want to think about this too much or worry. I want to prepare to drive in the best way in the following races, but it is clear that there will be some new difficulties, although I hope there are not. Other seasons, if you did well enough in a middle-class car, you would usually finish between ninth and eleventh. But this course the middle class is more adjusted and you can finish seventh if you drive perfectly or fifteenth if you do not achieve perfection.

This year the contract of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with Liberty Media to host F1 Grand Prix ends. Are you optimistic about the renovation or do you think it could be your last race at home and without an audience (only 1,000 spectators will be able to access)?

I honestly don’t think this is the last Grand Prix to be held in Spain. I am hopeful that there is a future for the Barcelona race. We have done a lot of winter tests here and for F1 I think it has been very good to come to Spain during these last decades. Many sponsors have joined the discipline, a team was created, now there are two Spanish riders back on the grid, Pedro Martínez de la Rosa did very well in the past. I try to think positive about the future of this Grand Prix, although obviously it is not in my hands, it is just hope.

How do you deal with the Grand Prix of your home being held with practically no public?

It’s obviously not a good situation, but it’s happening in every race. Perhaps in Bahrain there are no longer many spectators in a normal season, but in Portugal there would have been many spectators, as in Spain, and Imola would have been filled with ‘tiffosi’. In my case, of course, I notice more the lack of the public in Spain.

What has changed in your driving since you started in F1 until now?

Now I am more mature and I have learned from the experience of all the people that I have had and have around me to optimize the car. When you come to F1 when you are young you listen to everyone, you try to understand what they tell you, but it ends up giving your instincts, because the antecedents until that moment are only kart racing and young formulas. And in those disciplines you are dedicated to surviving on your own and you don’t have a lot of people trying to help you.

What motivates you about F1 that the other competitions you have competed in don’t have?

After the hiatus of the pandemic, F1 is producing a great show and a great competition. When I left her in 2018 I think I was very honest with everyone. So I felt that I had more attractive challenges, like the WEC, the IndyCar or the Dakar, that could offer me more at that time. And now I come back for the same reason: I think F1 is the best challenge and the best competition at the moment. Despite the pandemic, the teams remain very strong, in good financial health and a great show with good cars is being put on.

Have the other competitions been more affected by the pandemic?

Among other things, their sponsors have been reduced. Although IndyCar is still a great competition and the Dakar is something that I have in mind for the future. I believe that the WEC is experiencing a period of transition. So now F1 is the best thing on the table.

What aspects have been modernized in F1 since 2018?

The arrival of Liberty Media has broadened the knowledge regarding what the spectators of this sport need and what the spectacle means beyond the sport itself, for example for the engineering world. La 1 needs to hear from their fans to put on a good show on Sundays, and I feel like Liberty Media has understood this.

It only took a couple of years to come up with new ideas, such as sprint races (Saturday’s race shorter than Sunday’s that will be tested for the first time at the British Grand Prix on the weekend of 17 July), which I consider a success this season. It is time to try new things and decide which ones are good for the future.

So this 2021 is a simple year of preparation for 2022, the year in which the new rules will be introduced?

If you look at it with perspective, it is like this, 2021 is a year of preparation, there is no doubt. This has been the case since it became known that the new rules that were going to be implemented in 2021 will finally do so in 2022. It is the first post-covid season and the cars are more or less similar to those of last year. 2022 may be a revolution for F1.

Do you think Carlos Sainz has adapted well to Ferrari?

More races are needed to see the comparison with your references and your teammate. The most important fact is that Ferrari is being more competitive compared to last year, that it is a car that can fight for third place in the constructors’ championship and that in a couple of races it could be fighting Red Bull and Mercedes. This is good for F1 and of course for Carlos.

In his record, he has two victories in the Spanish Grand Prix. You won with Renault in 2006 and with Ferrari in 2013. Which was more special?

The 2006 victory, without a doubt. What I saw in the stands in 2006 and 2007 I have never seen again in my life. Winning on a circuit full of blue color was incredible. It gave me great sensations. Obviously any triumph at home is beautiful, like the one in 2013, but in 2006 I experienced something that I think I will never experience again because of the passion of the spectators and the support they gave me.