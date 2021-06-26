“I hope the hard work pays off soon.”

06/25/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

The English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven times Formula One world champion, declared this Friday after ending the fourth time at the Red Bull Ring free practice for the Styrian Grand Prix; the eighth of the World Cup, who hopes that “hard work pays off soon“.

“Overall it was a work in progress: it was a beautiful day, with a few drops of rain at the beginning of the second session, but the track is fantastic“said Hamilton, 36, who after equaling the historic record of seven world titles held by German Michael Schumacher last year was awarded the title of ‘Sir’ by Queen Elizabeth of England; historical records of triumphs (98) and from ‘poles‘(100) in the queen category.

“We are somewhat behind, particularly one lap, but overall the car felt relatively solid“, said Hamilton, who is second in the World Cup, twelve points behind the Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), which was the one set the best time andThis Friday, although the Englishman made a faster lap that was canceled when he exceeded the limits of the track.

“I am happy with where we have taken the car, I’ve been working hard all week trying to figure out where I want the car to be and I hope the hard work starts to pay off soon, “explained the spectacular and eccentric Stevenage champion, who has been doing years ago. famous his dog ‘Roscoe’, a bulldog who accompanies him in numerous tests and who meets him this weekend in Styria.

“Red Bull is throwing some good shots right now, so we must keep our guard up and make sure we are prepared for the return, “said Hamilton on Friday at the Spielberg circuit.