The Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, has indicated, before the cessation of the program of the journalist Jesús Cintora, that she hopes that “what is happening to Telemadrid will not happen to Spanish Television.”

“Thank you for your work, for the plurality that your program contributes to public radio television and I hope that the same thing that is happening to Telemadrid does not happen to TVE and that the decisions that are made are because we really want to guarantee a public service and do not make decisions for ideological or partisan reasons ”, Belarra stressed this Wednesday at the end of an interview on Las Cosas Clarasde TVE.

This is how the minister has spoken, who has taken the opportunity to say goodbye and value the work of Jesús Cintora before the cessation of the program led by the journalist and which will come to an end this week with the start of the special programming of the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Last February, the Congress of Deputies ratified the agreement reached hours before by the parliamentary groups of the PSOE and PP, in addition to the United We Can and PNV, on the Board of Directors and the Presidency of RTVE, and elected the six vowels that it was responsible for naming. Three members of the Board of Directors were elected at the proposal of the PP, two from Podemos, one from PNV and the rest by the PSOE.

