“I hope that Seve, wherever he is, is proud”

The Santander golfer Nacho elvira declared this Sunday, shortly after winning his first title on the European circuit at the Cazoo Open in Wales, which he hopes will Severiano Ballesteros, “Wherever you are”, “be proud” of the triumph of another Cantabrian.

“I’m shaking right now,” he said as soon as he finished the European Tour. “I feel good. It seems like all the hard work has paid off a bit. We still have to keep working and try to put ourselves more in this position, “he added.

And he added: “What am I doing to myself? To be honest, I am at a loss for words right now. I thought I was pretty much under control, but to be honest I got pretty nervous on the last couple of putts at 18. I was calmer in the tiebreaker than 18 ”.

On the putt missed by the South African Justin harding On the playoff hole that gave him the title, Elvira said: “It’s a shame to see someone miss a putt. I guess they felt the same way about me when I failed, but I can’t believe I won.

Elvira, an admirer of the late Seve Ballesteros and of Txema OlazábalHe said: “I hope Seve, wherever he is, is proud. And I hope that José María is also proud ”.