“I hope Messi stays”

04/12/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Real Betis forward, Cristian Tello, confessed that he would like Leo Messi to continue at Barcelona despite everything that happened last summer in an interview for Sky Sports: “I think Leo has been in Barcelona all his life, he is his team and I hope he stays, everyone would like it”.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would be one of the main interested in incorporating the Argentine star. The Catalan, who coincided with both at Barcelona, ​​was clear: “The relationship between Messi and Guardiola has always been excellent; he is the best coach in the history of Barça”.

The canterano has become an important figure for the aspirations of Ronald Koeman’s men in LaLiga. After the defeat in the Classical, the Catalans they are only two points away from the lead thanks to a goal by Cristian Tello that neutralized that of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and ended up assuming a draw for Benito Villamarín that tighten the fight for the title.

Protagonist with Pep Guardiola

Cristian Tello made his debut with the FC Barcelona first team under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. The Sabadell winger was consolidated as a useful resource for the team’s offensive depth. Then with Tito Vilanova and later with Martino he also had a certain role, especially coming off the bench. After leaving on loan to Porto and Fiorentina, the Barça club ended up selling him to Real Betis. The Catalan scored 20 goals in 86 games for the Barça club.

At Benito Villamarín he faces his fourth season. Despite not having been consolidated in the eleven with Rubi or Pellegrini, the attacker adds a total of 130 encounters with the green-and-white elastic. This season he has participated in a total of 26 matches and has scored five goals, in addition to distributing three assists.