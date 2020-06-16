F1 budget ceiling can take you on the IndyCar adventure

Dallara’s founder hopes the rumors of arrival to the category are true

Giampaolo Dallara hopes that all the rumors linking Ferrari to the IndyCar are true. The Italian thinks that the arrival of the Scuderia would increase the interest that there is today for the category and also believes that it would be positive for them, given that they would have the opportunity to win in the only discipline in which they have not yet done so.

In recent months, Ferrari has been linked to the IndyCar. After confirming the arrival of the budget ceiling to Formula 1 in 2021, the Italians need a competition in which to relocate part of their staff. The American has all the ballots to be the new destination of the Scuderia in 2022, the year in which a change in the engine regulations is planned.

Giampaolo Dallara hopes that Ferrari will enter the category in two years, so that interest in the IndyCar will increase in the future, since the name Ferrari has always had a great reputation in the motor world.

“I only know what I read on that subject and I hope it is true. Ferrari would promote the category and would increase interest from a sports and technical point of view. In addition, it is the only competition they have not yet won, it would be a pride to have them in the Championship, “said Dallara in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

For the moment, the arrival of Ferrari to the IndyCar in 2022 is only a rumor, but a rumor that has been welcomed by Dallara; by category owner Roger Penske and director Mark Miles. The latter two stated that they are in negotiations with Scuderia and added that they were interested in competing in the Championship within two years. That yes, at the moment there is enough prudence on the part of both parts on the incursion.

