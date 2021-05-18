“I hope I’m not making a fool of myself too much”

Pasapalabra received four new famous guests on Monday who tried to help Pablo Díaz and Javier Dávila to get the greatest number of seconds to face ‘El rosco’ at the end of the program.

In the orange team, the actress Isabel Aboy (known for her role in Family Doctor) sat next to Pablo: “I had already been in the contest, but it had been a long time since I had been on a set and I was very excited”, he claimed.

Isabel Aboy, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

In his team there was also another actor who is now dedicated to music, Víctor Elías (Guille in Los Serrano). In the blue team, the singer Verónica Romero and Willy Bárcenas participated together with Javier.

The vocalist of the group Stool (Elías accompanies him to the piano) He commented that “I am the debutant of the afternoon, I had never been to Pasapalabra and I had been trying to come for a long time. “

“I hope to overcome the nerves of the first program and not make a fool of myself too much. I will sing something, but I have forgotten the guitar. Veronica was going to give me hers, but it’s for lefties and I could end my career in a moment“He admitted with a laugh.