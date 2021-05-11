“I hope his true face shows.”

The story of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David continues to monopolize minutes on television, and not only for the broadcast of the documentary series, but also for everything Olga Moreno is saying in Survivors 2021.

The Sevillian is becoming more honest every day about Rocío Jurado’s grandchildren, whom she has shown that she loves, but Nor is she left aside in the conflict that her husband lives with his ex-wife.

“I am the mother of my daughter and you of your two children and that’s it. Take care of them like gold in cloth, that I will take care of mine and I will help you also to take care of them … The children who have lived it all, so much pain and now,it’s his fault? “, he commented recently, as it was seen this Monday in Survivors: Last minute.

For all this, and everything you have said previously, Alba Carrillo has exploded this Tuesday in It is already noon and has hinted that Olga Moreno is not the way she wants to sell to the spectators.

“I hope that it is clarified what happened in the famous episode of the courts and what role has Olga played in all this barbarism that has been committed and the Olga’s real faceWell, you can see his paw on the island “, criticized the model.

“How does this lady endure 20 years of her husband talking about her ex every day?” “When you part, couples who are with parents have a role fundamental. When you decide to be with a person who has children, you know what you are exposing yourself to and it is an act of great generosity, but if you assume that role it has to be with all the consequences, to help and mediate, not to hinder“.

“It is to be so cruel, disgusting, despicable…”, it is finished.