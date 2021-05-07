“I hope from now on a new Paula playing with the best”

Paula Badosa, which reached the semifinals of Mutua Madrid Open After entering the box as a guest, she said she would have liked this week to “never end” and expressed her wish that “from now on there will be a new Paula who is playing with the best in the world.”

“Of course I am somewhat sad, you never want to lose,” he said at a press conference after falling to the number one in the world, the Australian Ashleigh barty.

Badosa, who indicated that “perhaps the smartest thing to do is to delete himself from the previous one in Rome”, because he would play on Saturday and first would have to go through the covid prevention measures that the trip implies, admitted that he has “badly to lose.”

“It makes me sad, and more at home. Everything was so beautiful, that when it ends that part of sadness or melancholy enters,” he said.

“But Barty is technically very good, it makes you very uncomfortable and if you are not one hundred percent it becomes very difficult. I may not have been so comfortable and that is his merit,” he added.

Badosa said she will be happy to be among the top 50 in the world, “but the goal is to keep improving.”

“I had been working very well and I knew that this would happen, whether it was now or on grass or hard court. My goal is to continue in this line. I don’t know if it will be seen at Roland Garros or not, but the work is done,” he concluded.