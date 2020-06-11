I hit him and nothing, pure silence; Stevenson reveals boxing face in times of coronavirus

It seemed more like a rehearsal than a real fight. Shakur Stevenson entered the arena at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas as usual. Music at high volume, a presenter with a shrill voice, but everything empty as a wasteland. Thus, on Tuesday night, the new face of the sport could be seen in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was very rare not to hear screams from the public, said the American when he got out of the ring at the first function in Las Vegas behind closed doors and that he will also give an evening on Thursday night.

He hit my rival and nothing, all in silence, told of his victory over Puerto Rican Félix Caraballo.

On the condition of returning to economic activity, the promoters and their fighters must experience this format to avoid contagion among the attendees.

Last Saturday, in Michoacán, the first function was also held without attendees and with transmission on social networks. Alejandro Pájaro Dávila, told La Jornada how strange it is to work in these new conditions.

When you enter the arena the first thing you feel is the yelling of the people, says Dávila; Saturday as everything different, we were not more than 40 people in the place.

In the fight, Dávila listened to every instruction from his coach, and also from his opponent. It took a few minutes for him to finally get into the fight, because he remembers that in the end what predominates is the boxer’s concentration.

You block everything, you isolate yourself when you fight normally, but you feel the presence of the public and those who support you, he says; everything will be a matter of getting used to, as footballers already do and in the end we will do all athletes.

