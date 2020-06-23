Berto Romero visited the set of ‘La resistance’ to promote the third and final season of ‘Look what you’ve done’. However, as usually happens in David Broncano’s show, the conversation ended up going through the most surreal and unsuspected channels.

Berto Romero, guest in ‘La resistance’

For starters, the actor revealed his most uncomfortable anecdote about confinement. Berto spent several days alone with his children and, just when they allowed him to go for a walk, a man approached him at the door of his house. « I had a move with one of those 5G turkeys, when Miguel Bosé had not said it yet, » he explained about the singer’s controversy, which went viral after warning of the possible damage of this technology to people’s health.

« He told me ‘you what you have to say on TV’, as he got closer and I told him to move away. He had another move but my move was the virus, » recalled the Catalan before revealing the message: « He told me that taking advantage of the fact that they had locked us up, they had put some antennas on us, but the kids wanted to walk. In the end, I got a bit engorged and told him that I didn’t have to stop on the street to tell me what he had to say, that if he was so clear about it, he should call the TV and he would worry. » The answer was not expected: « I’m not worried, I’m already wearing an anti-radiation cap, » snapped the individual.

« I was angry, and he too, left screaming, ‘I just wanted to put you on notice!’ And I: ‘You don’t have to warn me of anything!’ And of course, the children scared thinking that we were going to hit, « he acknowledged before the presenter’s laughter. » Sure, he would wear the cap lined with aluminum foil, « said Broncano.

The temporary traveler

To end the interview, Jorge Ponce picked up his bass to sing the tune of the « temporal traveler ». What Berto did not suspect that the « naked man » was about to pass him on the sofa. « Those eggs you have eaten are from the XXIII century, » Ponce joked after the « traveler » nudist walk.

Berto Romero and the naked man, in ‘The resistance’

« I did not expect to have a cock a foot and a half today, this has been a safety distance. The new normal. I have not seen it coming, » Romero acknowledged with humor, while Broncano remembered the anecdote from a few minutes before: « Suddenly they installed a 5G antenna next to your face, huh«