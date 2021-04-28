“I haven’t laughed so much in months”

Javier Cámara was the guest of this Wednesday in El hormiguero, but he shared the limelight with a successful imitation of Florentino Pérez by Carlos Latre, which captivated the audience of the Antena 3 program.

“Today comes the double action of the president of Real Madrid”, announced Pablo Motos while his collaborator, characterized as the Madrid leader, entered the set. Nothing else to see him, Camera could not suppress the laughter and exclaimed: “How wonderful!”.

Pérez-Latre commented that he wore a league around his neck because “it’s the Super League, but I’ve been more hung than Bambi on Mother’s Day”, and after throwing it to the ground, he went to the guest and stated that “they have told me that when I speak, look at the camera”, causing the actor to laugh.

The presenter asked him about the Super League, to which Pérez-Latre replied that “We have been more hung than a ham, they have all left the WhatsApp group except LaportaBut let them know that we do it for the good of football. “

They joked about the teams that had left the project as “Milan, which has been erased …” and he commented that they were in negotiations with other clubs “like Requena,” he said, addressing Motos and his local team.

“You are not afraid that UEFA could harm you?”asked the Valencian. Pérez-Latre’s response was forceful: “I will speak to you with total frankness and the utmost respect. UEFA eats my eggs“.

The comedian’s reply caused laughter throughout the set, with Motos covering his mouth to laugh and with Pérez-Latre turning around so he wouldn’t be seen laughing at his own joke. Situation that caused numerous comments on social networks.

After recovering from the laughter, they gave way to the section of ‘The broken phone’ where Pérez-Latre imitated Josep Pedrerol for Motos to repeat the imitation to Cámara, this to Marron and to Juan del Val, who guessed that it was the presenter of El Chiringuito.