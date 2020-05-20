Warning, spoilers: this news reveals what happened in chapter 4×03 of ‘The Ministry of Time’

It is not part of the patrol nor appears in the day to day of the series, but Federico García Lorca He is, without a doubt, one of the favorite historical figures of The Ministry of Time. The fiction of TVE in its chapter 4×03 paid a new tribute to the poet -interpreted in the series by Ángel Ruiz- with one of the most emotional and meaningful scenes of these four seasons.

But until reaching it, Lorca first makes an appearance to meet again Julian. At the end of the first episode of this fourth season, the character from Rodolfo Sancho thinks to be Eulogio Romero, a soldier of the blue division turned into a gallant of the Francoist cinema. However, during a reverie in Russia, Julian sees the poet, with whom he has a special connection since they both met in The Legend of Time, the final episode of the first season.

This is the beginning of a path in which you will begin to doubt what is reality than what is fiction. Or what is the same, if it is Julian or really Eulogio. With various appearances, Lorca tries to get him out of doubt, but as he himself admits, that can only be done by someone in the flesh. Hence I urge Julián to ask for the help of Amelia.

Julián gets up screaming the name of his beloved ex-companion, who returns to El Ministerio for a day to help him. For this, the character played by Aura garrido It makes him see that Eulogio Romero is someone else and that he is Julián Martínez, an agent of The Ministry of Time who has dedicated himself to traveling through the past to keep the history of Spain intact. Although incredulous at first, memories begin to spring to Julián’s mind when he begins to see photos of some of the historical figures he has encountered on his missions. Among them, with Lorca himself, about whom he says he does not know who he is despite seeing him in dreams.

However, it is the photo of Maite, his deceased wife, the one that marks a turning point in Julián’s head, who mourns his loss as a sign that he is beginning to definitely remember who he is. Also how important Amelia was for her, who she escorts to the door that will return her to her time between kisses that both wanted to give each other and, however, they were left to her own imagination.

“Then I have won, they have not”

Finally, and playing with the idea that everything is reality and, nevertheless, is a dream, Julián shows Lorca the doors of the Ministry before asking him not to return to Granada, since he will be assassinated there on August 18, 1936, in the early stages of the Civil War. “But how can you know that?” Asks the poet, annoyed.

To demonstrate it, Julián takes Lorca to another Granada, the one from 1979. This year, Shrimp He released his revolutionary La leyenda del tiempo, an album that included several versions of the poet. Among them, one of the poem Floating in the Wind, that Julián and his good friend listen to Camarón himself singing live.

“That is my poem,” says Lorca in amazement. “So long after, Spain remembers me. So I won, not them”, Add. “That’s it, Federico, that’s it,” says Julián. “Let’s leave things as they are”, finally asks Federico García Lorca, preferring that the story does not change even if it supposes his assassinated death, and reinterpreting for himself the history of the victors and the vanquished.