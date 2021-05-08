The presenter Jordi González has been sincere in an interview on TV3 about his television trajectory and its future, as well as the situation he experienced during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic on a personal and economic level.

In this sense, González has confessed that his mental health was affected in those months. “I had never felt depression. I had been discouraged at some stage of my life, but not depressed. The therapy was read news only from six in the afternoon“, he said in an interview on the Planta Baixa program.

Regarding his economic situation, the presenter has revealed that in a pandemic lost “half of all my savings in one week, because the bags sank. I have money in the bag, like many people. What I had saved throughout my life was cut in half, “he said.

González is one of the presenters of the current edition of Survivors and is in charge of conducting the Honduras Connection gala every Sunday. “I have wanted to retire for ten years. I have said it many times, that I want to retire, and it is true. They continue to give me work and I do not complain, but I would also like not to work “, he has been sincere.

Also, the presenter has surprised in the interview by ensuring that he knows when and where will he die. “I give you a scoop: I am in a position to tell you that I will die at the age of 78, because of a heart attack, on a plane“, he told the journalist Xavi Canalias in the interview.

“I have always known. When I was 14 or 15 years old, it was clear to me. I, of course, said at the time: ‘I will die very old, very old, very old.’ When I go to have a blood test, it is to do something. What do you think? “, Added González, who has reassured his interviewer:” Listen, now we will not go into metaphysical questions, but 78 years is pretty good, Huh? “

At another point in the interview, Jordi González also has opined on the deniers of the pandemic. “Miguel Bosé and Victoria Abril can deny whatever they want, but what is evident is evident. And the Earth is not flat! They are junkies of the media presence,” he has qualified.