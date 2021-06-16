“I have trained as a complete player and I do a little of everything”

06/16/2021 at 7:28 AM CEST

. / New York

The eaves Kevin Durant who became the great figure of the Brooklyn nets in the fifth game of the Eastern Conference semifinals that beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108After coming back 17 points behind, he claimed his status as a “complete” player who was able to do a bit of everything. He proved it against the Bucks by getting a triple-double of 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, the first to do so in NBA playoff history. He did a lot of everything and well to save his team from defeat and leave it with a win and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. “Historic, historic performance,” enthused Nets rookie coach Steve Nash.

With guard James Harden back from injury, not giving much offensive support, and point guard Kyrie Irving out, Durant played all 48 minutes and scored 16 of 23 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 3-point attempts. The four-time scoring champion had 20 points in the fourth quarter, perhaps the decisive basket, a triple, with 50 seconds remaining, which allowed the Nets to maintain the one-point lead they had on the scoreboard and no longer lose it. the rest of the way. “The injuries he’s been through, to go back even from the Achilles tendon to the hamstring to get back to this position, the world is witnessing, once again, who he is The best player in the world“said Nets backup power forward Jeff Green, who was also a surprise winning factor with 27 points.

Harden played for the first time since he played 43 seconds in the series opener with a strained right hamstring. He made 1 of 10 shots from the field and missed all eight triples he made, but had eight assists and six rebounds while playing 46 minutes.

The Bucks, who had everything in their favor to have achieved an important victory, will have to win the last two games of the series, including the seventh that would be played again at the Barcklays Center in Brooklyn, if they want to be in the finals of the Eastern Conference.

“He is the best player in the world at the moment and we have to beat him as a team,” said the Greek power forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who contributed a double-double of 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists . “We have to mark him as a team. We have to make him take tough shots like tonight. We have to keep doing our job and hopefully he’s going to fail.” For his part, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who was once again the big loser, because he could not find a way to regain concentration and the team’s best game in the final stretch of the game, admitted that Durant made a exceptional match.