“I have to assume that I don’t like me”

This Thursday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors 2021. The reality of Honduras ended up saying goodbye to Marta López, who was the second definitive expelled after last week was Antonio Canales the first.

Thus left one of the contestants who would have starred in the most videos of the edition, something that would have led many collaborators or even contestants to say that forced situations or put weeds to generate conflict, although some praised that performance as it showed his delivery to reality.

López herself confessed, dejected, that she felt bad about the desire she had put into the contest, and that she had to assume that, no matter how hard he tried, people didn’t like him, so that work was not rewarded. In addition, the fact that, in recent weeks, he has gone against Melyssa Pinto, one of the obvious favorites of the audience, could have been decisive in his expulsion.

The businesswoman faced two expulsions: the first against full-fledged contestants and the second against Palito and Lola. On the first occasion, in which Omar was saved, the most affected was Olga Moreno, who was completely broken knowing that his great ally was leaving.

“I came in very badly and she treated me as if I were a lifelong friend, from Malaga“Moreno said while wiping her tears.” Even if it’s just for having met you, it will have been worth coming to the island, “López said excitedly.

Then he moved by boat to Exile Island, where Palito and Lola are united they awaited his arrival. The Sálvame collaborator showed her enthusiasm when she saw Lola, and assured that she was a champion and a great survivor. Later, she made a plea that did not help much, as the audience expelled her once more.