“I have the same desire and enthusiasm as the one who comes up from the subsidiary”

07/16/2021

Espanyol midfielder Óscar Melendo shared his personal feelings on Friday after training at the Ciudad Deportiva Dani Jarque, and explained that he has “the same desire and enthusiasm as a boy who comes up from the subsidiary“.

The footballer also pointed out that after his experience in the first team, he tries to protect those who arrive from the lower categories. “I help those who come from the base, as they did with me five years ago, “he told the club’s media.

On a collective level, Melendo stressed the importance of working well in the preseason. “It is helping us to pick up the rhythm of work. The friendlies will help us a lot in the face at the start of LaLiga“, he asserted.

In this sense, the youth squad revealed that costumes have “really wanting“for the competition to start.” All the players go with the delusion and the ambition to sign a good start to the season“, he claimed.

Espanyol, according to Melendo commented, “sat down the foundations“During the past year:” We must give the maximum in every training and in every game. If we do it, I’m sure we will do very well“.

Finally, the blue and white midfielder appreciated the importance of reencountering the fans in the stands of the RCDE Stadium: “We missed the fans so much. The plus they give us in the field it will be noticed, because their songs are unique for us”.