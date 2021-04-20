“I have the objective to finish the year in the world top-3”

Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22 years old and world No. 5, reaches the Count of Godó Trophy as brand new No. 1 of the Race to Turin, the ranking of the current year that will determine the eight participants of the ATP Finals, after winning on Sunday in Monte Carlo your first category title Masters 1,000.

The Greek does not rule out that he can also get his first Grand slam, a preserve almost exclusively reserved in recent years to ‘Big Three’ formed by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Y Roger Federer. For that reason, Tsitsipas makes a preliminary reflection on his assault on the ‘big’ tournaments.

“It may happen, but right now, in the position I’m in, I see that the first step to turn things around and achieve something important is to try to stay in the top-3 at the end of the year. That will probably show me that exciting new things are coming, in the future, something fresh, “said Tsitsipas at the press conference prior to his debut, on Wednesday against Jaume munar.

“I won the Masters two years ago and it has been the best of my career so far, but now I feel like I have to take another step and finish in the top-3 at the end of the year, it is definitely a goal and something that I have in my sights. Now I feel like I have a chance to earn more points during the gravel tour, my favorite surface. Hopefully I can perform better because that will give me the opportunity to gain more points and confidence ”, added the Greek, radiant with his victory in Monte Carlo.

“I feel like it’s a great moment for me and I’m really enjoying the feeling that winning such an important tournament gives you. Titles like this make you stand out and provide you with very different emotions, they are those moments that you hope to experience in sport. It is the reason why I have loved tennis since I was little. You work to win these titles. Incredible tennis players like Nadal, Djokovic or Federer play and win Masters 1,000 and Grand Slam titles and I want to be like them ”, said Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, during the Monte Carlo final (Efe)

The Greek has already beaten the three ‘monsters’ of tennis twice: his balance is tied with Federer (2-2), but loses it with Nadal (2-6) and Djokovic (2-4). Other young people like him push hard, hence the goal of the top-3 is really ambitious.

“Going first in the Race to Turin is great, but it’s just the beginning and I don’t want to think about it too much, we still have a lot of tennis ahead of us. My body feels good and it is a good sign. I had an incredible week in Monte Carlo, I would consider it as the week of my life so far and now I am excited about the opportunity to get more points in the coming weeks, ”said Tsitsipas, whose international presentation took place when he reached his first ATP final in the Godó from 2018.

“My first final in Barcelona was the beginning, my introduction to the ATP circuit at the age of 19. I had a great week. Playing against Rafa was not easy, it was the first time against him and I learned a lot from that game. It’s amazing that he has won 11 times in Barcelona, ​​it’s so inspiring. This year we have an incredible enrollment again ”, said Stefanos.