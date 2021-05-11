“I have the desire of a young man to return to compete”

Roger Federer, winner of 20 tournaments of Grand slamHe declared, in an interview for Uniqlo, a Japanese sports brand that has sponsored him since 2018, that he has the desire of a young player to compete again.

If he maintains the plan that he communicated weeks ago, the former No. 1 plans to reappear in the ATP on land of Geneva (May 16-22) before Roland Garros (May 30-June 13).

The Swiss tennis player declared that “2021 is going to be an exciting year because normality is getting closer and closer, although it is being very hard because of the virus.”

Federer, who had to have two operations on his right knee in 2020, said he is “very happy” because his joint feels “much better”, although “the recovery was very slow.”

The Swiss tennis player was very excited and eager to play tennis again: “I really can’t wait any longer to play matches,” he said.

“I am a more balanced player. Over time I have been able to adjust the details in my playing style, my footwork and the technology of my rackets that make me able to play better now than when I was 20 years old,” he added , regarding his evolution as a tennis player.

Federer, 39 years old and current world No. 8, was very excited and with “the desire and the mentality to compete again as a young player”.