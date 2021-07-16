07/16/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Enzo Zidane lands in the French second division with the aim of find the regularity and the minutes that he has not had in his last stages. After the hit in Almería and Portugal, he seeks to become an important figure for the team.

The son of the former Real Madrid coach wants to feel like a footballer again: “I want to have fun on the field. Enjoy. I have the ambition to do something important here eventually.. I was hoping to find a club to develop myself and I hope the RAF is that club“He explained. Enzo defined himself as a player who likes to associate on the pitch:” I like breaking lines with passes or creating compensations. I am a team player. I’m more of a passer, but I like to score“he added.

The already Rodez player found in the club the best opportunity to be important again: “As soon as the RAF came to me, I had no doubts and got involved.. It is a family club with values ​​similar to mine, “he admitted.”Rodez is a city that I know and it is easier to acclimatize“he declared.

Enzo has already adapted to the team with which he will start the season on July 24: “The group is great, I feel very good here. The RAF is a team that works a lot with a clear idea of ​​the game.. I’m there to adapt to the team, to help the club, contributing my qualities, “he said.” The players immediately reassured me. We did a 3-day course, there is a good atmosphere and the group is working well. I am completely focused on my objectives with the RAF. I can’t wait to play at the Paul Lignon stadium with the public“, he concluded.