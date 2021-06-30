I have tested the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum for several weeks and this is my honest opinion

There is no doubt, the aesthetics of the Dyson V11 is spectacular. This is how it looked in my house.

The debate is usually recurrent at meals with friends: “Who would pay more than 1,000 dollars or euros for a mobile phone? For that price you buy a laptop ”. Years go by and that question is still on the table. I do not refute the figures because they are what they are, but my answer always invites reflection: I invest in what I expect a return commensurate with what is paid.

Thus, an iPhone – referring to the specific question – is a device that I consult several times a day, it accompanies me everywhere and makes it productive even in the supermarket queue. Can this maxim be extended to a vacuum cleaner? To my surprise, the answer is ‘yes’, and this has been my experience with the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra.

The cost-benefit issue in home cleaning

Being a happy user of two robot vacuum cleaners at home, it seemed that my cleaning needs at home were well covered, but deep down I knew that the suction capacity of these devices was limited by a physical issue: their size and configuration do not give for more.

But all this changed one fine day when my technophile spirit led me to purchase the top of the range Dyson handheld vacuum cleaners: the V11 Absolute Extra, a product that has completely transformed the way I clean my house and has broken the schemes in the cost-benefit debate brought to the field of vacuum cleaners.

Big but simple

The arrival of the product at home was a little scare: the courier brought a package of considerable dimensions and after opening it, it looked like an assembly of the caliber of IKEA. But false alarm: with all the components of the vacuum cleaner on the ground, a brief review of a simple graphic information was enough to assemble everything.

The first thing to understand is that the motor and the ‘brain’ of this vacuum cleaner are in a separate module that incorporates a tiny LCD screen.

As is natural for any ‘geek’, the first thing I did was press the power button and change the language to Spanish; After doing this, Dyson reminded me that to use the vacuum cleaner you had to fully charge it the first time, something to be expected but difficult to manage at the emotional level.

Do not be scared by its size and with so many parts, the assembly of the Dyson V11 is really simple. You will not need the instructions to put it to work.

Assembly, all with a simple ‘click’

The Dyson, as we have advanced to you, is like a ‘meccano’ composed of a main module and several accessories (too many, for my taste). The idea is that with this system you can clean to the maximum not only any corner or surface of the house, but you can also take it to the car so that it is pristine. Why so many accessories? We are not going to blame the manufacturer precisely for this reason since it does so for the sake of versatility, one of the strengths of the vacuum cleaner.

But we will go in parts. I initially want it to pass the floor of the house daily or at least, a couple of times a week, trusting the rest of the days in Roomba. With this objective in mind, I have gone straight to the main components of the vacuum cleaner: ‘brain’, tube and nozzle, keeping the rest of the accessories in the box.

This is where the user experience begins to gain integers: everything is assembled by a click and with the battery charged, the process is really intuitive. If you are one of those who hates reading the instructions of the products you buy, the excellent news is that with this Dyson it will not be necessary to do so.

Dyson V11 central unit with information LED.

First surprise: the power impresses

Let’s be honest. A cordless and handheld vacuum cleaner, no matter how Dyson it may be, we have the resentment that it will be less powerful than a cable one. And the first ‘surprise’ is that it is not: the suction power of the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra I would dare to say that it is superior to most conventional vacuum cleaners.

And to the user’s satisfaction, dirt is visible at all times in the tank that is just below the trigger that operates it. It is surprising to see how in apparently clean areas, the sophisticated Dyson continues to collect dirt and is that it captures up to 99.99% of microscopic dust particles (down to 0.3 microns).

What is the vacuuming experience like with a Dyson?

The V11 is used with one hand and activating the trigger at all times (the moment you release it, the engine stops). At first this seemed like a nuisance, but it has its logic in order to increase the battery life.

The engine has three power modes: Boost, Auto and Eco, although the manufacturer recommends Auto at all times since it is the system itself that detects the type of surface to be vacuumed and manages the suction power.

Doubts about the suction capacity of a cordless vacuum cleaner? The power of the Dyson V11 will amaze you. In the image, the main suction head.

The second surprise of this device is the speed: not having cables and checking that in a single pass the floor is pristine, it achieves very fast speeds of use. The high autonomy (60 minutes in Eco mode and around 45 in automatic mode), make you completely forget about having to resort to the charger in the middle of the job.

On the other hand, the vertical charging base simplifies things a lot by having to only place the vacuum cleaner and it is stored taking up the minimum space, in addition to being loaded.

My conclusion

My few weeks with the device have completely transformed the way you clean your home and shattered existing myths about cordless vacuum cleaners.

The Dyson V11 Absolute Extra brings together the best of two worlds that, until now, were antagonistic: wireless and wired.

Expensive? Once again, we return to the answer raised at the beginning of the article: an economic outlay should always be linked to an expected return on investment. With regard to this vacuum cleaner, the performance is excellent and its manageability and ease of use will ensure that you keep the house cleaner.

