“I have taken all the folios that I could from the companies in which I have worked”

Like every Monday, and after the interview with the guest of the day at El hormiguero (José Luis Perales, who announced that he will resume his Baladas tour for a farewell, where he will tour Spain, the United States and Mexico) Pablo Motos gave way to the comic gathering with El Monaguillo, Marron and Luis Piedrahita.

The presenter began the talk by congratulating his science expert (Marron) on the league title achieved by Atlético de Madrid this Saturday, of which he is a faithful follower: “During the 90 minutes of the game I went through all the moods of a human being”.

Marron, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

Among the four they recalled some personal anecdotes, but the one about The Altar Boy, who took the doll from his Communion cake “because he dreamed of that day, but the figure weighed so much that the five layers of the cake fell on an aunt of mine, “he recalled with a laugh.

The Altar Boy, in ‘El hormiguero’ Carlos Lopez Alvarez / ATRESMEDIA

Motos continued with the gathering with another topic: “What were you doing at work that you shouldn’t have? “. The collaborators related some of their personal situations, but El Monaguillo was the one who received the most attention.

“When I was working at the hotel on the night shift I listened as the buffet catering arrived around 6 in the morning. Me I would go downstairs and eat beyond my means before going home“said the comedian.

But the presenter asked him: “Is it true that you have a lot of things from the hotel that you stole?” The Altar boy recognized with laughter that “I still have bath gels and shampoo with the name of the hotel at home “.

But viewers of the Antena 3 program were surprised when Motos admitted that “Now it is not funny, but I have taken all the pages that I could from all the companies where I have worked. Now I ask them because they are mine”.

The gathering of ‘El hormiguero’ Carlos Lopez Alvarez / ATRESMEDIA