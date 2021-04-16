“I have some discomfort, but I am optimistic”

04/16/2021

On at 20:08 CEST

Second end, second chance. Athletic once again have the option to lift the Cup, after falling by the minimum in the final of last season, played a few days ago, against Real Sociedad. Barça will be the rival of this new season and the lions do not want to miss, once again, the opportunity to lift a title that has resisted them since 1984.

Athletic Club captain Iker Munian set off the alarms as he limped off the bus. He himself, at a press conference, called for calm. “I’m fine, waiting to do the last training session. I have some discomfort, but the usual at this point in the season, there are many games, but it is typical. I’m optimistic and I want to play the final tomorrow, but the one who has the last word in the line-ups is the coach, “he explained.

The Basques are aware of how capricious destiny is and that they cannot miss this new opportunity to lift the Cup. The shadow of the final against Real Sociedad is heavy, but it is past water. “The game we played against Real Sociedad was not good, rather ugly. We could not develop what we thought was appropriate to win the game. It is past and we face this new final with all the motivation, desire and ambition. We are at a key moment and I see the team recovered, “said Muniain.

The Athletic player has lamented the “lack of reaction to an adverse result that we did know how to demonstrate in all the previous Cup matches” and dreams of winning to dedicate it to the fans because “what they are missing is not even normal. “.

The change of scheme of the Barça

Athletic’s ’10’ downplayed the change in the scheme that Ronald Koeman has implemented in recent games with three centrals and two lanes. “They have introduced this variant, but they change a lot as the game progresses; have the ability to adjust one system or another. We will prepare for tomorrow whether they play with two or three center-backs, “said Muniain.

Asked if it is more or less dangerous to face a Barça that has just lost in the classic, Muniain commented that “you never know” and added that “Barça had accumulated many consecutive victories and it is difficult to maintain. classic and beat Valladolid at the last minute, but that has little impact. It will be a very complicated final, Barça is one of the most powerful teams in the world, but in football anything can happen“.

The precedent of the Spanish Super Cup

Athletic already knows what it is to beat Barça in a final this season. It was in the Spanish Super Cup, precisely, at the La Cartuja stadium, the same one that will host the Cup final this Saturday just three months later.

“This is not just about defending or just attacking: you have to balance everything. We know Barça’s style of play, which has great players who can condition the game with an individuality. In the final of the Spanish Super Cup we knew how to manage it quite well. One of the keys is to be dangerous and it is what we look for in each game, “explained the Athletic captain.

Will he play the Cup again?

Superstitious people say that touching a trophy before the final brings bad luck. Muniain, neither short nor lazy, stroked the Cup before jumping onto the pitch in the final against Real Sociedad. The title, finally, did not travel to Bilbao, whether he was to blame or not.

“They are decisions that each one makes. Cups are not won or lost because one touches it or stops touching it, they are won on the field. I do not know what I will do tomorrow, I will consult it tonight with the pillow“, he clarified with a laugh.