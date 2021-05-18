“I have received many calls, but I will continue to defend Olga Moreno in ‘Survivors'”

After being the second final expelled from Survivors 2021, this Monday Marta López went to Survivors: Honduras connection, the gala presented by Jordi González, to render the possible pending accounts of his contest.

For some, this ended so early by the bad relationship he had with Melyssa Pinto; for herself, as she explained, because she did not go down well … and there is a third theory that the former Big Brother contestant spoke about as soon as the program started: her relationship with Olga Moreno.

And it is that, from the beginning both felt very united and twinned by issues like the experience of motherhood or their respective relationships with Antonio David Flores.

So much so that López went on to say that he envied the marriage between Olga Moreno and the Civil Guard, and it has been in the conversations between the two contestants where Moreno has most often launched inflammatory statements about his family, with direct darts towards Rocío Carrasco.

The broadcast of Rocío: telling the truth to stay alive, has been stirring the collective imagination for months, causing many who have always been on the side of Antonio David to become more empathic with the protagonist of the series. However, it seems that contact with the outside has not been enough for Marta López, who explained as soon as she arrived on set this Monday that she will continue to support her new friend.

“I have received some calls from people who think they have fired me for supporting Olga and that she wants me to stop doing it, but I’m not going to pay any attention to them, I’m going to continue defending her, “he said with confidence.

For her part, Rocío Carrasco’s collaborator and friend, Belén Rodríguez, commented that she thought it was “very good” that people warned her about the information that was coming to light about Moreno and his collaboration in the psychological abuse of Carrasco who remembers this in the documentary.

However, the businesswoman decided not to change her opinion one iota and, after confirming that she had spoken with her ex-partner from Save me, Antonio David Flores, she has advanced that will separate between what is exposed in the documentary and the facet that she has known of Moreno.