On June 20, Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban staged an unprecedented confrontation in ‘Saturday deluxe’. Their friendship was damaged after that live confrontation and, therefore, ‘Save me’ decided to create a « Summit for Peace » with Lydia Lozano at the helm where both could reach an intermediate point of understanding in which to say what they think of the other and regain their friendship of years.

Belén Esteban in ‘Sálvame’

But at this summit, some secrets emerged that, until now, were unknown, such as Esteban’s intention to abandon ‘Save me’ forever. Vázquez asked him if it had occurred to him to leave the program, to which the collaborator stated bluntly. The one from Paracuellos de Jarama was reluctant to speak about the subject out of respect for her bosses and the program she has been working on since its premiere, but she did reveal something very important: « I have received job offers before Saturday«

Thus, his anger with the presenter is not the reason why Belén Esteban wants to leave the program, since it affirmed that it did not value said offers when it left ‘Saturday deluxe’. In addition, he also assured that everything depends on her. Although with corkscrews, the collaborator was revealing her intentions: « Right now the ‘Save me’ march would be to go home and then I would have to work, I am not a woman to be at home, » she commented. « I have to think a lot« , she said to the driver, denying that she intended to go to another program, since she felt comfortable in ‘Save me’. Finally, she commented that in ‘Save me’ » she gets very nervous « and that she have family projects, like getting pregnant.

Carlos Herrera’s offer

In her reappearance in ‘Sálvame’ after her isolation at home, Belén Esteban was informed of a job offer made by Carlos Herrera in her COPE program. This, in response to a listener, commented that he would love to hire her: « I would like to! But he has exclusivity with Telecinco. I would be excited. He defended his position vehemently and I had a great time seeing what I saw. « Faced with this proposal, Esteban assured that he would like to participate in his program: » First of all, a kiss. Charles, I am not exclusive with Telecinco, I am from the production company La Fábrica de la Tele. Whenever you want, you can take me to your program because to speak, I still know how to speak. There are others who speak better, but I will speak my way, as I have always done. «

« Belén Esteban is no longer a town »

Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban in ‘Sálvame’

The organization of the « Summit for Peace » consisted of a time for Belén Esteban to express himself, another for Jorge Javier Vázquez and, later, a table in common. During Vázquez’s time, he commented on something that debunked the title of « princess of the people » that the collaborator has held for many years. « Belén Esteban is no longer a town and that is something that must be acceptedBut it is not a bad thing. She is not a people, but neither am I. We cannot use this argument of I am the people because we are no longer. The people do not live in a chalet with a pool in Paracuellos, she does not close a disco in the capital to make her birthday, she does not alternate with Rosalía nor does she go to dinner with Pablo Alborán, « she explained. » I am not a town, I live in a wonderful house, we are not going to have either her or me economic problems, we will not suffer them because we are privileged«