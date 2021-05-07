“I have received death threats for my message to Podemos in ‘El hormiguero'”

The gathering this Thursday in El hormiguero with Tamara Falcó, Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val Its main theme was the results of the elections to the Community of Madrid held last Tuesday and with the victory of the PP.

“Tamara, at the beginning of these elections you made a phrase – “We can, in Madrid we don’t want you” – that became viral and now it is a gif that is out there “, commented Pablo Motos.

The presenter highlighted that this comment “it cost you some disgust and death threats. You also received them. “The collaborator explained that “It was some pretty sordid deaths, but I’m not going to describe them”.

After his comment, Isabel Preysler’s daughter was confused, for which he apologized to the presenter: “Sorry Pablo, I’m a little sad today because the rabbit has gone wrong.”

From politics to personal tastes

After his explanation, the gathering continued with other topics apart from politics, where Motos asked them: “What pulls you back when it comes to flirting?”. The first to answer was rock: “To me I don’t like a shaved man, I think hair is joy. The earrings in the men neither nor the fishing pants “.

Brown, for his part, stated that “if you have more plucked eyebrows than me or misspelling, which say many things about that person “, while Falcó recognized that “men with pointed shoes or with gold teeth, which are now a trend”.

Gathering of ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA