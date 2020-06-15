Albert Barranco visited this Sunday, June 14, the set of ‘Viva la vida’ to analyze his passage through ‘2020 Survivors’ and leave the amazing physical change you have experienced in just three weeks, since he was expelled from the reality show at the gates of the final on May 28.

Barranco in ‘Survivientes 2020’ and ‘Viva la vida’

« I have taken 15 kilos since the contest ended« He dropped the Catalan as soon as he greeted Emma García. He did not need to swear it, because his loincloth image, honoring the look he wore in recent weeks in Honduras, clearly showed how he has gained weight. It should be remembered that lost up to 12 kilos in the contest. In addition, he has surprised the presenter with the blonde dyed hair without the thick beard that populated his face on the island.

Chatting in confidence with Emma García, with whom he coincided in his time as tronista in ‘Mujeres y hombres y viceversa’, Barranco has confirmed that he is still with his girlfriend. « I went to Barcelona to see her as soon as we arrived and we are very well « , she reflected on her situation with Carla Blanco, who closed his Instagram account while his partner participated in the reality show, which in his day caused rumors of crisis to jump.

About Gloria Camila

As expected, Barranco once again faced the Gloria Camila case. He is still in his thirteen and confirms that he spent a night with Gloria while she was with Kiko Jiménez.. « I changed my mind because I am nobody to sell to anyone and say something that a person does not want. I do not want to leave anyone wrong. She asks me to deny it and I am nobody to not do what the girl says, » she explained. about his version change, although now he is not willing to lie again for anything or anyone. « It just happened and that’s it. She is going to deny it and I am going to say this, which is the truth«