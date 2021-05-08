“I have performed better than I expected”

The austrian Dominic Thiem was more than satisfied with his role at the Mutua Madrid Open despite the defeat in the semi-finals against the German Alexander Zverev.

“It was not enough against Sascha, who played very well. He served very well, at 227, 228 km / h, and so you can’t do much. It was better. I totally accept it. In any case I’m happy with the week I’ve done. I would not have thought to reach the semifinals. I cannot complain about anything “, assumed Thiem, who has hardly competed in this 2021 and who has dragged physical discomfort throughout the season.

“I have things to improve for next week and also for later. Train a lot in Rome and try to play even better than in Madrid, “said the Austrian, twice a finalist in Madrid, without success.

“It has been better than I expected. I have been in acceptable form and we have to improve even if it is to maintain the intensity throughout the week. In any case I am optimistic. Especially because of the confidence that I have acquired. Happy to see that I am in the right way, “Thiem insisted.