“I have one bullet left and it is reserved for Tokyo”

07/09/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

He will be little less than a hero when the 50-kilometer race starts. Jesús Ángel García Bragado, ‘Chuso’ for friends, he will play his eighth Olympic Games, a feat that no athlete has ever achieved. At 51 years old, he will make history.

“I will not deny that it is something extraordinary to participate in eight Games. Merlene Ottey participated in seven and I will do it in eight and also in a discipline in which it is difficult to be 50 years old competing at a good level. On a personal level it is very important to have reached where I wanted and to retire at the moment I have decided & rdquor ;.

The Barcelona-based walker is looking forward to the race: “At last the eighths and the last and the end of many years arrive. I started in Barcelona’92! & Rdquor ;.

It is difficult to understand how he has achieved it, but ‘Chuso’ gives us the keys: “I have been fortunate to always find enthusiasm and motivation to continue one more year and when the age and serious injuries have come I have always found a solution to keep working & rdquor ;.

A podium that has resisted

García Bragado achieved a fourth place in Beijing and a fifth in Athens, but has never been on the podium: “I am a nonconformist by nature. I will always stay inside not being able to be on a podium after going to so many Games. The first years probably due to my youth mistakes and when I had the experience I was 5th in Athens and 4th in Beijing and in both cases I had Russian athletes in front of them who later in surprise anti-doping controls have tested positive, so I have the feeling that I could have been on a podium but I couldn’t do it & rdquor ;, he explains.

‘Chuso’ dreams of a beautiful farewell at the Tokyo Games

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Trust the weather to help

The Madrid athlete knows that in the 50 km. The weather conditions are decisive: “We cannot rule out that the humidity is high and that the competition turns upside down at the end, so you have to be there waiting to see if there is any chance of achieving a good result. I would like to be able to say goodbye being in the top 10 and I think the weather conditions can help me & rdquor ;. He is convinced that “I had one bullet left and it was reserved for the Games & rdquor ;.

We place you on Friday, August 6 at 5.30 am, time for your test. “I will think that it is the final moment, that it is the last competition and then I will try to be focused on the race. The 50 km march competition is very long, it lasts almost 4 hours and I will be waiting to fight for those places in the final part & rdquor ;.

After so many Olympic experiences, he curiously explains to us that his best moment was extra-sports: “The corridor that my colleagues made for me in the dining room in Rio de Janeiro when I arrived at the Olympic Village. That alone has been worth all this effort & rdquor ;. Hopefully another better time is yet to come in Tokyo.