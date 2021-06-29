“I have not spoken with Sergio Ramos”

06/29/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, has assured that he has not spoken personally with Sergio Ramos regarding the preparation of the final list of summoned for the Olympic Games: “I have spoken with some of the players, but not with Sergio Ramos. I am his admirer and I am sure he understands this decision. There was no place for that call”.

The technician, what will lead the U23 team at the next Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has stressed that the former Real Madrid center-back has had the same options as any other eligible player: “Sergio (Ramos) had the same chances as any other player, but I had a very clear idea from the beginning. I’m very calm”.

The Spanish has insisted that the absence of the defender responds to a selection criterion agreed with the entire team: “They are very weighed, thought and consensual decisions. He knows that I have a lot of affection for him. I am a fervent admirer of everything he represents”.

Asensio, Ceballos and Merino, the most experienced

With the absence of Sergio Ramos in the list of 22 summoned to represent Spain in the Olympic event, the coach has chosen Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Mike Merino as the most experienced players on the block, in which some of the components that are concentrated with the absolute in the Eurocup have also entered as Eric Garcia, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Pau Torres or Oyarzabal.

In this way, the central of Camas, which he did not renew with Real Madrid and his future is unknown, will not participate neither at the Euro nor at the Olympics after a season full of injuries and that they have not allowed him to perform at the highest level.