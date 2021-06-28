06/27/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Ruud Gullit, former player of the Netherlands national team, acknowledged that in the defeat of the Dutch team he missed a greater presence of three key players in the ‘oranje’ team.

“I have not seen Wijnaldum, Memphis or De Jong. Not even when we played with eleven. All the players you trusted didn’t show up. It may be because of the Czechs’ tactic, but it’s a shame, “he analyzed on BeIn Sports.

Gullit also had words for De Boer, the disputed Dutch coach. “I still wonder why the system has changed. That is what the press is going to talk about, its scheme and the changes it made. I think it will have a hard time explaining its management of the game “he added.

The former Dutch player, champion of the Eurocup in 1988, did not hide that the elimination in the Euro is “a great disappointment”.

“Before being sent off, we had a very clear chance. The goalkeeper was fine, but you have to end up with a goal for those kinds of actions. And then the red finished marking the game. It is true that it seems that he hardly touches the ball, but I think that the expulsion is justified“.