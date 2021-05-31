“I have not made any decisions about my future”

05/31/2021

On at 21:49 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling haaland, has not revealed what will happen to his future despite the interest of the big European clubs: “I have not taken a position regarding my future. After this international break I will go on vacation and then I will prepare for the preseason”.

The Norwegian, who is happy after his team has qualified for the 2021/22 Champions League, is on the agenda of teams like FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester United or Bayern, among others. The contract with Borussia Dortmund does not expire until 2024 and its future is unknown.

The former Salzburg has established himself as one of the most important strikers on the continent due to his physical exuberance and scoring ability. From the German club they are doing everything possible to retain one of the largest assets in the market and they trust me to continue at Signal Iduna Park next year.

One of the great absences in the Eurocopa

Haaland will finish the concentration with Norway next week and will go on vacation without being able to play the European Championship. Norway were eliminated in the semi-finals of the access play-offs against Serbia and the team led by Haaland and Odegaard himself will not participate in the 2021 edition. The scorer is one of the most notable absences in the tournament that will begin on June 11.

The attacker has been one of the sensations of the season with Borussia Dortmund, where has scored 41 goals in 41 games across all competitions, in addition to delivering 12 assists. Since his arrival in the Bundesliga, the Norwegian has scored 57 goals in 59 appearances. The team coached by Edin Terzic has conquered the DFB Pokal and has sealed his ticket for the Champions League 2021/22.