Oriana Marzoli is one of the indisputable protagonists of ‘La casa fuerte’, Telecinco’s new reality show. In less than a week of living together we have seen her star in intense fights with Fani Carbajo and Leticia Sabater, while she is also living a strange relationship with Iván González. After a time in which it seems that there was an intense fooling between the two, they had sex days before the reality started and precisely this relationship prior to the start of the space has created a bond between the two that is being managed in two different ways and it is that while Marzoli does seem ready to start something much more seriousThe boy is reluctant to join the ex-survivor in the program.

Oriana Marzoli and Iván González in ‘La casa fuerte’

As well, As we have seen in the daily summary of the space, there is something that could unite them forever: a baby. Between laughs, Yola Berrocal decided to read the lines of the hand to Iván, thanks to which she guessed that he and Oriana would be separated from the reality but within it there would be constant fights and reconciliations. The singer also found out that Iván was going to be the father of twins that would take place inside the town where the program is taking place. « Here she is going to get pregnant, » said the stark actress., without knowing what Oriana confessed minutes later and that could undoubtedly change the course of the program.

« Well, I have not lowered the rule, it is not a joke, » Marzoli explained to all his colleagues. « Will it get you down now? Well, we’ll see … », said a worried Ivan, while his girlfriend did not hesitate to laugh at the situation. « Look, the one that five minutes ago said that if I had a child I would have it without problems », Oriana continued responding, to which he replied that « here you can not have anything (…) the child would go out half crazy listening to screams all day ». Already in a private confessional and still not knowing if she is pregnant or not, Oriana confessed that for now « I don’t see myself having a child, neither with him nor with anyone (…) First we have to see if we get out of reality together « , although the girl did not rule out having him in the future with Ivan if the relationship finally prospered outside.

Oriana Marzoli against Iván González in ‘La casa fuerte’

The great anger of Iván and Oriana

Beyond this fun moment, the couple has starred in a great row on the show and according to Oriana, Iván wants the rest of his classmates to believe that she wants to have something else with him while he would not want to cross that barrier.. Something that this confirmed after Cristian Suescun confessed that Iván had told him that « He had calmed Oriana down with a streak », something that completely outraged the girl. She did not hesitate to approach the area of ​​the garden where the boy was sunbathing and reproached her words with screams and tears. « You are unfortunate! », The girl affirmed between screams, telling him what Suescun had explained to him, before a perplexed Ivan, who did not hesitate to deny those words.

For this reason, Iván wanted to approach the place where Cristian was so that he could deny his words before Marzoli. Maite Galdeano’s son ended up confessing that « more or less he had said that », but made it clear that the expression said by him had not been pronounced by Ivan. Despite this, Oriana continued in her position, did not apologize to González and affirmed that she did not want to get closer to him, while this, between shouts and kicks to the furniture of the villa in which the program takes place, made it clear to Labrador who Cristian was lying and that is why « I am sick of him and his mother’s madwoman ». In short, a new dispute that, apparently, could have done more than just start in ‘La casa fuerte’.