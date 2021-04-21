Fabio Fognini has denied that he insulted anyone during his 2nd round match against Bernabé Zapata, which has passed to the round of 16 of the Godó Trophy after the direct disqualification of the Italian for verbal abuse against a linesman. The Spanish player was winning 6-0 and 4-4 at the time of expulsion.

“I have not insulted anyone,” said the Italian in his press conference. “I am very surprised and saddened by what happened because I was here to play tennis. I am very surprised with the decision, it is something inexplicable. I’ve paid for something I didn’t do and I’m going to investigate it, ”added Fognini, who suggested that his reputation as a ‘bad boy’ has worked against him this time.

“I am not going to say that I am a good boy, you can call me a ‘bad boy’ on the track, but I have not insulted anyone. Sometimes I curse, I know, but I don’t do it to hurt or disrespect anyone. Believe me or not, I am very calm and very disappointed because today I have not done anything “, insisted Fabio, partner of the RCTB, where he also usually goes with his wife, the former tennis player Flavia Pennetta, and sons.

“Bernabé was playing much better than me, but I suffered like a dog and kept fighting. I was not deserving to win, but when it seemed that I was returning to the game they took away the opportunity to play and try to win it, ”Fognini said.