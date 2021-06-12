“I have not fulfilled my objective”

06/12/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, defeated in the Roland Garros semifinals by the Serbian Novak Djokovic, He claimed to be “sad”, but avoided “dramatizing”.

“I feel good, I am not a person to celebrate when you win, or great drama when you lose. I am prepared to accept victory and defeat; although it is a very important tournament for me, I am aware that it cannot be won. 15 or 16 times. I will return with the illusion and the necessary work, “he said.

“Today I have missed a bit, it was not a match disaster, but I played against one of the best in history and I have lacked an extra quality in my ball, “he said. Nadal assured that he did not face the best Djokovic, but considered that he was not the best of all the duels between the two.

“Apart from the beginning, the game has been very close. I wasn’t able to make a difference, my ball didn’t hurt. At the beginning he made mistakes, but then he was very fine, he played long. It is due to him, we must congratulate him, “he said.

“When I come here I am aware that you can win or lose. I came with the goal of winning. Goal not met. I have fought to the end, I have had the option to achieve it, but it has not been enough. It consoles me. It is time to not be very happy. From there to dramatize there is a stretch. It is an important defeat for me and we have to look forward, “he said.