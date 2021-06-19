“I have not found anything good”

06/18/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), current MotoGP world champion, concluded the first day of practice for the German Grand Prix sixteenth, on a day in which he found “nothing good”.

The rider pointed out that “there are circuits where you put the bike on and you feel fine, and there are others where you have to work a little more to find those sensations.”

Mir acknowledged not having found “anything good” on this day. “Especially in the free seconds. In the first I was there, but in the seconds, with the highest temperature, I tried the medium and hard tire, and I did not choose well when doing the ‘time-attack’, because I have. made with the medium and I think the hard had more potential, so it was my fault ” Mir.

“I am not too worried, but it is true that I do not like being here – sixteenth – and I have missed an opportunity to be in front, it is clear that tomorrow will improve, because if not, I would be much more pissed off”, highlights the pilot by Suzuki.

“I think that on Saturday I have a good opportunity to put it all together and have a good time,” he said convinced Mir.