“I have not dared to tell Miguel Bosé that I have been vaccinated”

Boris Izaguirre returned to the Arlequín theater stage in Madrid this Monday, where La Resistencia is recorded, to chat with David Broncano about his experience after getting vaccinated with Moderna.

The Venezuelan told him that “when I got vaccinated I remembered that I had dreamed, with the tension of whether they were going to do me or not, if I said it and commented on it, that a voice told me that it was modern“.

“All my friends wanted to know which one they were going to vaccinate me with, well with that one, since I am a modern woman”, he pointed. When he went to the vaccination center, his dream came true because … “I was vaccinated with that one!” He exclaimed.

Boris Izaguirre, in ‘La Resistencia’. 20 minutes | MOVISTAR

Broncano stressed that it had been a coincidence, while Izaguirre said that “it is incredible, impressive. Very excited, I bought some red glasses and uploaded to Instagram that I was already vaccinated“.

“Since I was vaccinated I speak more and more in feminine, I do not know if it is a later symptom”he commented. “Suddenly, that night I had to talk to Miguel Bosébut I didn’t think about this, “he added.

The guest told the presenter that “I talk to him normally, but He asked me if I was okay, I don’t know what he noticed, I was very surprised and I lied to him“He told the singer that” I’m great. “

“I think I should have told him that I had just been vaccinated and that I had done it with Moderna, but I didn’t dare. As Rocío Carrasco says to Olga Moreno: I didn’t have a pussy, “he concluded.