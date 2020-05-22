The Spanish player of the Toronto Raptors, Marc Gasol, has assured that he has not yet considered “taking the step to end” his professional career at 35 and is “very motivated, with that extra energy” because he looks closer the return to competition: “now we are no longer talking about whether or not to play, now we are talking about how and when.”

“I have tried to live this situation taking out something positive. That is my way of dealing with everything. It is true that these are moments of great uncertainty and there is even a process of being scared, but now we are beginning to see the end. It is time to leave take to the streets in a responsible way, “said Marc Gasol, who thanks” very much “the” titanic fight of the health authorities “to fight the coronavirus.

The Gasol middleweight, two-time world champion, NBA champion, three times ‘All Star’, has a career full of successes and wants to continue adding titles to his showcases. So there is still no plan to say goodbye to the courts. This was explained in a virtual chat with the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB).

“Going back to Memphis to retire? I still haven’t thought about taking that step of finishing my career. Now I’m happy to have overcome the physical problems I’ve had during the year. I had the oil burned after playing so many games in a row,” he joked. . “And I have been able to use this time to improve and work hard. Now I have that energy and that plus. We have already talked about how and when to compete again,” he said.

Asked if he is ready for “one last dance” with his brother Pau At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Catalan center is clear: “Competing with the national team is always a goal. The national team gives you a unique feeling, it is a very special opportunity and we represent many people who play basketball, boys and girls of all cities. I take every opportunity I have to do my best, “he said.

“The Spanish team brings me many things beyond basketball. We are not only twelve ‘uncles’, it is a very large group and of many years formed in good values. ‘The family’ cannot be compared to anything. I always want to see all the teammates and play with them, “added Marc Gasol about the national team and the appointment of the summer of 2021.

“When I started I didn’t think about winning two World Cups”

In relation to his career, Marc acknowledged that “he never” would have thought of “winning two World Cups” when his career began. “In fact, when I started my career I didn’t even know if I was going to play. It seems incredible to me to have won two World Cups. Maturity makes things more enjoyable. I won the first World Cup at the age of 20 and the last at 35. Everything was going Very quickly. That summer I rebounded into the national team and the last one was different. Although I celebrated both of them very well, “he added with a laugh.

In addition, Marc Gasol recalled with “a lot of affection” his time at Akasvayu Girona, where he coincided with San Emeterio, Víctor Sada and – above all – Pesic as a coach. “My career really started there. I experienced very beautiful personal and professional things. Girona welcomed me very well and I took it a step further (…) Then Barça wanted to play me back and that summer I was ‘drafted’ by the NBA, “he recalled.

“I saw it very far, I was not very clear, but the following year I had to make that decision. Pau was no longer in Memphis, but my parents were still there by chance. It was time to try it and know my level in front of great points. O’Neal, Yao Ming, etc. still played and the city and the team knew them from my brother, “he snapped.

Finally, Marc Gasol also remembered that jump with his brother Pau in the NBA All Star. “I lived it relaxed, I really enjoyed it. The truth is that you tell me now and it looks like a movie,” said the Raptors player.

.