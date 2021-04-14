“I have not competed for some time, but I do not stop a single day”

Rafael Nadal has returned to the competition, after almost two months of absence, defeating the Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-1 and 6-2, qualifying for the round of 16 of the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, this Thursday against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

In videoconference, since the tournament is played behind closed doors, Rafa Nadal has analyzed the match, the tournament and other situations of a daily reality conditioned by the coronavirus.

Match against Delbonis. “A solid game, a positive start against a good player on clay. Nothing incredible but nothing bad ”.

Rhythm and absence of public: “It is obvious that during the second set at times you lose your intensity seeing that the match is almost over with a double break. It is difficult to maintain the same intensity without an audience, which helps you to continue. Energy is different in these kinds of situations. Personally, I miss the fans a lot, I enjoy them more ”.

Medvedev’s coronavirus positive, with whom he trained on Monday: “Someone on my team told me, but I was never close to him. Things like this happen, but I feel more for him than for me. From what I know of how you can get it, it was not the way to do it. I was always more than four meters from him, except for a second to say thank you ”.

Back to earth, after October: “In 2020 I played two tournaments on land. There is a minor separation in time but my feeling is that I did not play a season on clay, I only played two tournaments, Rome and Roland Garros. These are very difficult times, all decisions are very personal, it is more difficult to make decisions but I make them with my family and team especially thinking about my happiness. Yes, I’m looking forward to playing more ”.

Physically after the back injury: “I feel. I’ve been training for three, four weeks, in good shape ”.

Stop and start continuously: “I have not competed for a long time but I never stop because I know that it is difficult for my body to start. After Australia I did not train because of the treatment but I did not stop going to the gym every day, I have not stopped. I am always active, seeking a balance between rest and work on and off the track. I always do my routines ”.

Dimitrov: “We have had great games, great battles. A good friend and person. Hard test in my second game, I must be prepared and I hope to be. Looking forward to facing this shock ”.

Game pattern: “The results had been exceptionally good all the years, I don’t know if we can talk about improving now. The reality that I have adapted more to improve. Adapt my game to my age and my physical condition and my way of understanding sport today. There are days when I go back to the previous thing, but in general it is a more aggressive tennis, with changes of rhythm and effects as well. I use more of the cut. The pattern is not very different, but the way to apply it is more direct ”.

Vaccine: “If they give me the option to get vaccinated, when it touches me I’ll accept it with good taste. Today it is the best thinking of the general interest. Getting vaccinated is the way out of this nightmare of more than a year. As far as I know there may be a few people who have side effects, but the overall benefit is greater. “

Davis Cup (11 days, 3 venues, ends December 5): “I do not have a very formed opinion, it is far from me. I haven’t paid much attention to it because I’m on other mental targets right now. On a physical level, the whole week that we lived in Madrid was very hard, taking into account the schedules at which we ended. At this point in the year adding eleven days and finishing on the 5th is an added problem for the circuit and many players. It is a very big burden, a season finale that takes longer than it should in sport, but it is a personal opinion. December 5 seems like a lot to me, the year starts very soon, leaving before the end of the year. I do not watch eleven-month-old sports and something, it is something that personally seems to me a bit excessive. It is nothing against the Davis Cup, yes that the calendar is lengthening. I have the ability to organize myself better, not so dependent on the ranking or wanting to be everywhere. I have the ability to choose what I want to do, but for many in another situation in their career, eleven months are a lot.