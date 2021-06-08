“I have not come to sit on the bench”

06/07/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

With the 2020/2021 season over, it’s time to take stock. Timo Werner, current Chelsea striker, landed in London in 2020 from RB Leipzig. The total of the operation amounted to 53 million euros, a shocking figure, but the numbers praised the signing: the German forward scored 28 goals in just 34 games in the Bundesliga.

However, Werner has not been able to keep these records during his first season in England.. The blue striker has barely registered 12 goals in 52 appearances for Chelsea, numbers that have led him to be singled out by most of the fans. Despite this difficult season, the German striker does not regret the decision made during the last transfer window. “Signing for Chelsea was the best decision of my life“.

During the final stretch of the season, Werner’s season appears to have been strengthened. Indisputable in the schemes of Thomas Tuchel, the German striker has been an important piece in the achievement of the Champions League. “The status in the team, of course, has increased. I didn’t come here to sit on the bench, I want to play. I am looking forward to winning my next title. ”

After the regular season, Werner is already focused with the German team. The objective, to lift the Eurocup, although the path to the trophy will be full of obstacles. Germany is in group F along with France, Portugal and Hungary. If you want to advance to the next round, you will have to do well against two of your favorite teams to win the championship.