“I have no idea, if you want to ask me another question”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has ensured that she knows absolutely nothing about the information in the newspaper.es about a lawsuit filed against Esperanza Aguirre for the sale of a painting by Francisco Goya, supposedly without declaring it as Good of Interest Cultural and without having to pay, according to the complaint, a series of taxes.

In a ceremony held this Thursday, journalists have asked Ayuso about it, who has refused to say anything, arguing that he is completely unaware of the issue.

“I honestly have no information about it. I know that news has come out, but I can promise you that I have absolutely no idea what the painting is about, what happened ”, he began by saying.

“So … if you want to ask me another question I will be happy to answer you, but in this case I have no feedback. I will ask the Minister of Culture, but I don’t know more ”, he has settled.

The issue was raised by the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, during the electoral debate by ensuring that most of the tax fraud comes from large wealth and high incomes, which also have great lawyers.

And then he gave as an example that the former regional president, Esperanza Aguirre, “has tried to circumvent tax legislation” by selling a Goya painting. “If you already have a painting that you sell for a piece of money and your friend Villar Mir and you are going to earn a lot with that, then pay what you have to,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has ensured that the former Madrid leader does fall within “the perfect definition of what a maintained is”.

And it is that for the leader of Más País, the “Marquesa Aguirre” has dedicated herself to speaking all her career “against the …

