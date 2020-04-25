Coordinator of National Research Ethics Commission (Conep) Jorge Venancio, who was responsible for investigating suspected scientific fraud in a Prevent Senior study with hydroxychloroquine, state who “never saw anything so crude” when referring to the alleged irregularities committed by the operator. According to Venancio, the signs of fraud are “very strong”.

As the state revealed last Monday, 20, Prevent Senior had clinical research suspended after Conep discovered that the human tests were carried out before the company received the approval of the commission to carry out the research, which is prohibited in the country. Brazilian norms, all medicine research done with humans can only be started after authorization from the agency.

The study, which sought to evaluate the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine associated with the antibiotic azithromycin against mild cases of covid-19, started on March 26, but approval by Conep was only given on April 14. The results of the study were widely released by the operator to the press on the 17th in an article that showed the drug’s supposed benefit in reducing hospitalizations for the disease.

“It is a very strange story that you take retrospective data that was not part of any research and wear the approved research number. The evidence of scientific fraud is very strong. We have never had anything so crude of that kind,” he said.

Venancio reports that he heard in audience the researcher responsible for requesting authorization from the body for the research, Rafael Souza Silva. He stated that he had not participated in the elaboration of the article that brought the results of the study. Conep tried to hear Rodrigo Esper, the article’s first author. Initially, he gave no clarification and his secretary said he was unavailable. Then, a lawyer representing him sent a letter with his justifications.

“Basically they say that the research did not start, that the reference to it in the pre-paper was a mistake and that the pre-paper was a disclosure on the social network of a set of experiences that the institution had. They try to dilute that they did not research as scientific research “, stated Venancio.

The coordinator of Conep says that both Prevent Senior and researchers Silva and Esper sent letters to the commission through the same lawyer, but without a formal power of attorney to prove that the defender could speak on their behalf. “We will be charging these powers of attorney to be able to take these letters into account. Having received the powers of attorney, we will make the final assessment of the way forward,” he said, who should send the case to the prosecutor for investigation.

Venancio said that there will be a meeting next Wednesday of the Conep plenary in which the case will be discussed. He says that, among the points discussed, will be the decision to maintain the suspension of Prevent’s research and possible sanctions for researchers and the company.

Asked about the suspicions, Prevent Senior says that “it acts in accordance with good medical practices and strictly complies with the rules stipulated by health authorities”. The operator justifies that the article published on the 17th attributed, “incorrectly”, a protocol number at Conep.

“The data on patients contained in the document do not, therefore, refer to the research authorized by the Ministry of Health commission. These are real numbers of attendance, but are not linked to the clinical protocol related to the Conep number. Prevent’s objective is always sharing with other health institutions the positive results obtained in the treatment of covid-19. All clarifications will be provided to Conep and will allow possible adjustments to, together, find appropriate responses to fight the new coronavirus “, said the company , in a note. The report was unable to locate researchers Silva and Esper to comment on the case.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.