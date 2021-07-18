07/05/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

The semi-final of the Eurocup between Spain and Italy It will be played this Tuesday, June 6 at 9:00 p.m. and on the occasion of this game, The vanguard has conducted an interview with former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello.

The game that will be played tomorrow is drawing the attention of all football fans who have wanted to give their opinion, including the Italian coach Fabio Capello who has left an interesting pearl in his interview with La Vanguardia.

In the interview Capello has left several compliments to the midfielder of the Spanish National Team and FC Barcelona player, Pedri González. “I love Pedri. I have never seen an 18-year-old player with such personality and quality as Pedri has. He has impressive confidence. Also, work hard, run, defend, attack. It’s incredible, “admitted the coach.

But the most surprising thing during Capello’s interview was when he praised the figure of the midfielder, remembering the moment when he was fascinated by a young man. Leo Messi, when she faced him in the trophy Joan Gamper from 2015 at which time Capello was Juve’s coach. He admits that he currently has a similar situation with the canary: “It is well known that the first time I saw Messi play live I said he would be a phenomenon and that I loved him. Well, let’s say that Pedri, as a midfielder, can be the same, one of the best in the world because he has everything& rdquor ;.

As for the duel between the Spanish and Italian teams to be played this Tuesday, Capello sees a lot of equality. “It will be difficult for both teams because Spain has a system that is not very fast and that is based on many slow touches without great rhythm but with a lot of quality, with footballers who can hurt anyone. This can be dangerous for Italy& rdquor ;, alerted the Italian coach.

“I think there will be the key. Italy you are interested in a match with a high pace, while a Spain he likes to play in a good way slower. We are going to see who is capable of taking the game to the field that interests him the most, “Capello concluded.