06/24/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

The Spanish Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1) declared this Thursday at the Assen circuit, the week after finishing last in the MotoGP race of the German Grand Prix, that he has not felt respected as a rider and that he had never been so angry.

“It’s not about whether I’m happy or not. I didn’t feel respected as a driver and I had never been in that position as a driver by finishing last in a race,” he said Viñales.

“Other times it was ‘we will try to solve it in the next one’, but this time it hurt and I will not forget it. I am convinced that in Assen I can do well because it is a track that I like, but on the other hand , I am very angry. I have never been so angry in my life, “he emphasizes. Maverick Viñales.

“I don’t remember any career in my life in which it happened to me, and that’s why I’m disappointed. I don’t understand anything about how things are going and the problem is that every time I try to find a solution they answer ‘I don’t know’, and we need something more and we will look for it because there are many problems, “he explains Viñales.

“The strange thing was Losail, where I went first and with that superiority, and now I went from first to last. Maybe now I am first again. It is difficult to stay motivated. I gave up many times because I don’t understand it. I want to work, work as a Intelligently and the answer is ‘I don’t know’. It’s difficult to accept, “explains the Yamaha rider of his situation.

Regarding his decision to “completely copy” Fabio Quartararo’s motorcycle, Maverick Viñales admits that he does not believe that it is the solution. “But here at Assen, I will copy exactly everything,” he said.

“We’ll see where we are, but it shouldn’t be like that. You should look for your set-up, make the bike for your riding, but I’m forced to do it because I can’t keep wasting time, losing sensations,” he regrets Viñales.

“In Germany I fell for no reason: without leaning, without pressing with the front brake. Here, where they put harder suspensions, I will. I will have to adapt, I will take risks, but at least I will go the same as the one on the other side of the garage “, insists on his decision the Spanish pilot.

“The ‘I don’t know’ is already a bit repetitive and that’s what annoys me. It’s a constant ‘I don’t know’. I no longer know where to work, to move forward. Before I lacked a bit of grip; now the braking fails me, the turn, the acceleration. It has become very difficult to ride the bike, even at one lap, “he continues. Viñales.

“I have even deleted myself from social networks. I keep Instagram because I like it and we spend things with friends to laugh, but nobody understands the situation I am in, nobody gets on the motorcycle and it is complicated when people speak without know, “he says.