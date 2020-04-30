Safe, comfortable and designed specifically for use in sports activities, AirPods look like they are going to fall off, but this is not usually the case in daily use. Mind you, accidents do happen, and let’s get worse: you lost one of the AirPods. Is it time to drop to our knees and think that we should request a replacement after what this pair cost us? Well, no. It is time to take out the iPhone and use one of its functions to recover it.

Find AirPods using iPhone

With iOS 10.3 or later, Find My iPhone can help you find your lost AirPods. If you have already set up Find My iPhone on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that you use with your AirPods, this feature is automatically enabled for them. Thus, If you lose your AirPods without their case in a nearby place, you can use Find My iPhone to find them. If AirPods are out of range of all your devices, are not charged, or are in their case, Find My iPhone can show you the time and location of their last connection.

See your AirPods on a map

Log into iCloud.com or use the Find My iPhone app to locate your AirPods on a map. Find My iPhone shows you the location of the connected Apple devices under the same Apple ID, including AirPods. In case they are not connected, it will show you the time and location of the last time they were online.

In the computer:

Go to iCloud.com.connect with your Apple ID. Search iPhone.Click on All devices and then in your AirPods.

On an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

Open the app Find my iPhone.Connect with your Apple ID and the password. about the AirPods icon. Next to each device, you will see a colored dot that informs you of its status. The blue marks the device you are using to search for AirPods; the green that AirPods are online; the Gris the AirPods are offline, in its case, out of reach or without a battery. You may be able to see their last known location.

If your AirPods are separated, you will only be able to see one of the locations on the map. First, find the AirPod you see and put it in its case. Then update the map and find the other AirPod.

Play a sound

If your AirPods are close to any of your Apple devices and connected to Bluetooth, You can play a sound to find them from iCloud.com or the Find My iPhone app. Your AirPods will play a sound that will gradually increase in volume for two minutes or until you stop it.

Go to Actions> Emit sound.If the AirPods are separate, choose Mute Left or Mute Right to find each one of them. When you find your AirPods, tap or click Stop playback.