06/03/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Roger Payró

Up to this point. After years of suffering, and especially this last one, Àngel Martínez has put an end to his football career. At 35, the Sabadell captain has said enough weighed down by his knee problems. “I have melted my knee, but I would not change it & rdquor ;, he assured in an interview yesterday to ‘Ràdio Sabadell’, hours after announcing himself on his social networks that he was hanging up his boots.

“I think it is time to explain my absence to you during all these months. Due to the condition of my knee, a few months ago and after several tests, I was forced to put an end to my football career. More than five years ago I had a very serious injury, which I thought I would not play again. With a lot of sacrifice I have been able to endure these almost four years in Sabadell, but a few months ago my knee could not resist anymore, and as a result of that serious injury my withdrawal was forced & rdquor; explained in a text on Twitter.

“It wasn’t just football, but my health and my day-to-day life were practically impossible. I have had to digest a lot of anger and frustration these months to get used to what was happening to me. What’s more, was added the impotence of not being able to help the team in this section of the season from where I would have liked. I have learned to accept reality and assimilate the blow. Forgive me for being distant and for not answering so many people who were interested in my condition. And thank all those who knew and respected my decision to wait until the end of the season to make it public & rdquor ;, he concluded.

Released the ‘bombshell’, it was time to delve into the subject in ‘Ràdio Sabadell’: “After Christmas I start to have discomfort and I have had to live with pain and inflammation. After Malaga they gave me tests and they were devastating. The knee was out in a disturbing way, I had a few episodes & mldr; I couldn’t even walk and fell at home. A decision had to be made and he had to stop in order to have a good life and enjoy family. I have also been able to enjoy the costumes in recent months, it has been magical although the end was not the desired one & rdquor ;, he explained on the Vallesana station.

“Returning from England I was already thinking of retiring and Sabadell has been a gift for me. I’ve melted my knee, but I wouldn’t change it. From the first day I opened the dressing room door in Sabadell I felt loved and respected. The farewell was difficult but I leave with the pride of having given everything & rdquor ;, he added.

Martínez, trained at Espanyol and with a past also in Girona and Rayo, made the leap to England in 2011 with Blackpool. There he spent three courses, before spending a year at Millwall and two more at Chesterfield. ANDn 2017 he returned to Catalonia to don the elastic harlequin, which has not been removed until the physical has forced it. With more than 100 games in Sabadell, this season he has barely been able to participate in 948 minutes spread over 18 games.

It was moved on Tuesday night, also at the institutional level. After the president, Esteve Calzada, demanded more financial support from the local City Council, the consistory replied with a statement in which it assured that “in the last year it has contributed more than 705,583 euros, in addition to the money that has stopped coming in for not charging any fee to the & rdquor; club. The answer again had a letter from Sabadell, which clarified that “at no time does it attribute responsibilities for the decline & rdquor; but that “institutional support is insufficient to recover the Second Division & rdquor ;. A busy summer is coming.