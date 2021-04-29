“I have many relationships, but little money in the bank”

Aitana was in charge of setting the pace in La Resistencia this Wednesday, where he went to present his next tour, 11 reasons tour, and her new theme, Ni una más: “It has a feminist message that makes visible the insecurity that women experience”.

Even the Movistar program wanted to get serious to promote the song: “It is important to make visible the insecurity of women when they go down the street. Here we are always bullshitting and joking, but this is totally serious”.

Although Broncano did not have it in his script, The singer surprised the presenter by asking him to ask her star questions from the show: “Sex and money? Well, you’ve gotten yourself into trouble so answer,” said the presenter.

The singer replied that “I have a lot of sexual relations, I am 22 years old and have a boyfriend, but I don’t count them”, assured Aitana. Regarding the money he had, he commented that “I just bought a house and I have a mortgage. So not much, really”.

Aitana, in ‘La Resistencia’ MOVISTAR

He also admitted that the paparazzi regularly chase her, especially on special dates like “Valentine, on my birthday … when something happens that I mess it up for anything they are there, they know everything …”, he commented.

Of course, Aitana admitted that the scariest thing she is afraid of doing, in case the photographers catch her doing it is “pee in the field. I used to urinate where I could, but now I don’t. “

The one who was not ashamed was Broncano, who dared to sing a song with his guest as a duet, without much fortune, but a lot of fun for the spectators and the public present in the Arlequín theater, where the program is recorded.