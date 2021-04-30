“I have many friends in Vox who consider that the PP has been diluted”

One more week, the opinions of Tamara Falcó in El hormiguero caused a stir (as did her comments about vaccines in past programs). After the interview with Dani Martín this Thursday, Pablo Motos gave way to the gathering with Isabel Preysler’s daughter, Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val.

The collaborators of the Antena 3 program commented with the presenter the latest news about the elections to the Community of Madrid: “It seems to me the most sinister campaign I have ever attended,” Pardo commented..

“They live off sectarianism and the idea that you are my enemyEveryone has played that game, especially the extremes, “said Del Val, while Roca pointed out that” everything is becoming so polarized that you are not going to vote for yours, but to ensure that the enemy does not leave“.

Nuria Roca and Juan del Val, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

Falcó admitted that “I have many friends in Vox who consider that the PP has been totally diluted and that, really, the only option is them”. Then Motos added that “those of Vox believe that the People’s Party are too lazy.”

“This already comes from afar, it is the cowardly right, we have to give cane and they are the ones who are going to save us”said Del Val, who explained that “all populisms always have a leader who will save us from the bad guys, it is the common denominator of all.”

The Valencian also asked them if they had been influenced by the political ideas of their parents: “Not. Our oldest son is voting for the first time now, but I don’t know who he is going to vote for“commented the writer. While Pardo pointed out that”my parents never told us who they voted for until we were older and we had our own ideas. “

Gathering of ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA