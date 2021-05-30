“I have loved someone who made me feel ordinary”

Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola He was sincere this Saturday on Top Star as a result of Aisha’s performance, to whom he has given advice of great value.

During Aisha’s assessment, the mentor stressed that “there is a phrase that reminds me a lot of the series I was in and is ‘Never love someone who makes you feel ordinary’. You should never stand on a stage feeling ordinary because you are extraordinary, “he said.

His partner Risto Mejide, who was very attentive to the comment, did not hesitate to ask Danna Paola: “Have you ever loved someone who made you feel ordinary?“.

Danna Paola, meanwhile, lowered her head and nodded. “Yeah and I wrote a song about it“He has admitted about this situation that he has described as” very sad. “

In this sense, the singer has recognized that “sometimes you do not realize when you are in love that that person it’s not there for when you need it, that you are giving without receiving the same in return. Sometimes love becomes very half-hearted and we lose the romanticism and how important it is to listen to a person and give him the time he deserves, “he was sincere.

Danna Paola has concluded by saying that “we are not to waste time with anyone“, an assessment that has provoked the applause of the public.