“I have lived very quickly, but savoring things a lot”

His musical career occupies more than half of his still short life. “15 years already in music!”, Abraham Mateo himself is surprised. And the thing is, that boy we met on television with only 9 years old interpreting songs by Nino Bravo, Alejandro Sanz, Rocío Dúrcal or David Bisbal is now 22, turned into a world-famous artist and with millions of sales behind him.

Bring a very cool song. It is a necessary song, it transmits very good vibes. The collaboration with Farruko has always been very effective, my greatest success, Loco enamorado, was from his hand and, since then, I have collaborated a couple of times with him.

Is it difficult to get off the wave of reggaeton now that the genre is on the crest? Reggaeton is a genre that I have always liked, and that has helped me to flow so well today. The most important thing is to adapt to what is happening, but without losing the essence of who you are. I came from being a very pop artist, from making ballads and more melodic music, but merging it with the urban I feel that it has been a success. I feel like my music has taken on that personality that I needed. In addition, I introduce those Spanish and Andalusian roots that I like so much.

Will we ever see again the most intimate Abraham Mateo and wasting his voice? Yes, I `d love to. At the moment that I can I would like to make an album of ballads. And, whenever I can, I upload things to social networks to show that side of me that, perhaps, a lot of the public is unaware of. By doing so, I feel that a totally real and natural Abraham is born.

How can it be that, at 22, I have been in the music world for 15 years? Because it was very clear to me from a very young age. At age 7 I got on stage for the first time and, at 10, I released my first album. And now we go for the seventh. A long time has passed and I am very happy with the evolution that has taken place and with the loyalty of my audience.

What do you feel when you look that age? It makes me nostalgic. It is a time in my life that I remember fondly and that I would repeat a thousand times.

Do you feel that you have lived very quickly and that you have missed things along the way? Yes, I have lived very quickly, but savoring things a lot. But I feel that having so much experience gives me the opportunity to experiment and do things that I would not have done for years. I don’t feel like I missed anything, I’d be lying to you if I said yes. At all times I have done what I wanted, and having a family where so much music has been breathed has helped me to enjoy every second of my childhood.

They came to brand him as a child prodigy. Do you see it like this? I have always considered myself a normal and ordinary child, but one who has had things very clear since childhood. That has simply helped me a lot to develop faster than other artists and has given me an advantage over them.

Seen from the outside, it seems that his career has been a bed of roses. I have always tried to see the positive side of all this, which was making music and making people happy. Then there’s the not-so-good part, which is getting so much criticism all at once for being so young. I was disoriented, I was unsettled, I did not understand it well, but I tried to take it as well as possible and even laughed. If I have to get something bad out of fame, it is that: having to endure these types of comments.

He has come to confess that he suffered bullying. How did you manage it? My career started right with the rise of social media. Before it was not like now, that, as it should be, there is zero tolerance with bullying to adolescents. I took out a song, I continue to mine, where I expressed this feeling. It was an outlet rather than a criticism, and it served as a message to all those boys and girls who were living the same thing as me.

He was talking about fame. Is having it synonymous with triumph and / or success? Success, for me, is being mentally calm. Know that everything is in its place.

What helped change that image from a child to a more mature one? That artists of international stature believe in me and give me that credibility that I needed as an artist. Jennifer López, Yandel, Pitbull … are artists who have helped me to have the necessary reach to show people what I can do. I feel that everything I do, every song I put out, helps me to make people see that change, both physical and musical, that has occurred in me. It is important to me, because there have been many people who have stayed at Señorita’s Abraham Mateo.

After collaborating with all of them, is it difficult to go down to Earth? It was easy because, in the end, I have never let go of it. I have always kept in mind my roots, my family, my past. Having this type of collaboration has made me bear in mind that, no matter how great you are, you can never lose your humility.

Do you feel well cared for by the music industry? Yes. Since I was little they have given me a lot of freedom for everything. I’ve always felt quite a free artist, I’ve never felt tied down. And that has been a luck that perhaps not everyone can have, because I know many artists who have not felt themselves.

Is success in Latin America now the goal of every artist? Personally, and although the connection I have with the Latino public is very strong, I have never had a main market, I try not to neglect any territory. And, although I spend a lot of time in the United States or in Latin America, I like to be present in Spain and not disconnect with an audience that has always been there.

Versatile like few artists, the man from Cádiz is a singer, composer, producer, dancer and actor. He published his first album when he was only ten years old. Then six more would come. His worldwide hits include ‘Señorita’, which marked the beginning of his meteoric career, and ‘Loco enamorado’, which has accumulated millions of pre-productions.

Then you won’t have a problem with Spanglish. (Laughs) In fact, I started out making music in Spanglish. I have always liked music in English, and decided to merge both languages. Then I opted for something more Spanish, more Latin, but it is true that it is fashionable and in many letters I put words in English.

What would you say its sound is? It is something that in the end does not stop being pop. In fact, I would say that the reggaeton that is done today is the new pop. And that’s my sound: a very urban one, very melodic, very pop and with my personal twists, typical of the south, and that they like so much abroad.